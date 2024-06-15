The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey

It's a perfect time of the year to enjoy the best seafood in America right here in New Jersey. Being a coastal state makes for lots of great seafood. We have fantastic restaurants where you can enjoy this delicious seafood as well. Obviously, with so many really good seafood restaurants around the state, it is hard to pick just 6 but we are highlighting the "featured" restaurants as selected by bestofnj.com in their article "The Best Seafood Restaurants in New Jersey".

Black Whale Bar/: 100 N Pennsylvania Ave, Beach Haven

Parker’s Garage & Oyster Saloon: 116 Northwest Ave, Beach Haven

Mud City Crab House: 1185 E Bay Ave, Manahawkin

Salt Seafood & Oyster Bar: 103 Church St, New Brunswick

Ship Bottom Shellfish: 1721 S Long Beach Blvd, Ship Bottom

These are the Top 6 "featured" seafood restaurants that are among the "best" list from several regions including North Jersey, Central Jersey, Jersey Shore, and South Jersey.

I love all kinds of seafood and always enjoy going to a good seafood restaurant. I really enjoy seafood soups, shellfish, sushi, fish, etc. Lobster, Crab, Shrimp, and white fish are probably my go-to dishes.

Give us your recommendations for the best seafood restaurants in New Jersey. Maybe some that did not make the list from bestofnj.com. We always appreciate your input. Post your restaurant picks below and let us know what dish won you over at this establishment. Enjoy your summer and enjoy Jersey's great seafood offerings.

