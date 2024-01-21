5 Popular Food Items You Will Never See Again in New Jersey
With the new year, 2024, some foods we will never see again in grocery stores and restaurants in New Jersey.
"Out with the old and in with the new", I was hoping that we wouldn't say goodbye to some of these favorite foods. Several companies are making room for new products I guess, so time to get rid of these favorites.
5 popular food items you will never see again in a New Jersey
#1 - Dunkaccino - Dunkin' - The hot chocolate and coffee drink is no longer available. Dunkin' says it's retired for now. We'll see, will it come back?
#2 - Maple Cheerios - Cheerios has retired the Maple Cheerios for now, will it come back - your guess is as good as mine.
#3 - McDonald's Apple Fritter - I loved these things. They were so good. Hopefully they'll bring them back like they do with the McRib every year.
#4 - Jalapeno Pringles - You will no longer see these hot favorites on shelves. I'm not a huge fan of hot and spicy.
#5 - Nabisco (Famous) Chocolate Wafers - I love these. Sad these will no longer be on the shelves in my grocery store.
It's sad when we see some of our favorites fade away, but there is always room for new. Maybe not the same as the ones we loved, but you never know, they could be even better.
