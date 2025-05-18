5 New Jersey Towns Are Listed Among The Best Places To Live In The United States

It is the 11th year that Niche has done its "best of" list. These are the absolute best towns in America. Of the Top 100 nationwide, five are from New Jersey. According to Patch, "Niche helps everyone from young people just starting their careers or families to retirees decide where they want to live. The report analyzes places of various sizes, including cities with populations of 100,000 or more, suburbs and neighborhoods."

These New Jersey towns are a great selection from the Garden State. The list of the five shows their ranks nationally, and those five make up New Jersey's best.

NATIONAL RANK #79. Princeton Junction, "with an overall Niche grade of A+. Reviewers highlighted the local parks, public transportation, and ample job opportunities."

NATIONAL RANK #71. River Edge, "with an overall Niche grade of A+, the third Bergen County entrant on this list, River Edge was noted for its "small town" vibe.

NATIONAL RANK #65. Ridgewood, "with an overall Niche grade of A+. The village, which is just south of Ho-Ho-Kus, also got top marks for public schools and being a good place to raise a family."

NATIONAL RANK #35. Princeton, "with an overall Niche grade of A+. The review noted an abundance of restaurants, coffee shops, and parks in Princeton, and that it is a good place for both young professionals and families."

NATIONAL RANK #34. Ho-Ho-Kus, "with an overall Niche grade of A+. This Bergen County community got high marks for its public schools and for being good for families, offering a rural feel while still being close to New York City."

What towns do you think are really good ones here in the Garden State? Let us know a town you would add to this list.

