New Jersey! 5 Items To Remove From Your Wallet Immediately

Protect Your Identity New Jersey: 5 Items To Remove From Your Purse or Wallet Today! Ladies, I know your purse is packed with all kinds of things, because I know mine is.

When I clean out my purse, I'm like what is this? Where did I get that? It's crazy.

When we talk about the wallet, if you're anything like me, you just keep stuffing things in it.

This happens way to much where your wallet could end up in the wrong hands. Someone picking up from a counter or possibly pickpocketing it out of your wallet. Most likely, though unfortunately, we leave our wallets behind and then that's when it gets in the wrong hand.

Here are the latest numbers available, more than 1.1 million reports of identity theft were reported in 2022. WOW, that's a lot. I don't want that happening to you or me.

Most of these things that criminals find are in your wallet or purse. They can find information on your bank account and your social security card, if you carry it in there.

What items do I need to REMOVE from my wallet or purse immediately, experts say?

#1 - Social Security Card - Leave this at home in a safe place.

#2 - Checks

#3 - Multiple Credit Cards

#4 - Spare Keys for Your House

#5 - Password Cheat Sheet

LOOK: How Many of These 1980s Objects Do You Remember? Gear up for a blast from the past as we dive into a list of iconic '80s treasures that shaped a decade of vibrant style and unforgettable pop culture moments. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz