5 Fantastic Christmas Events Not to Miss in NJ

Christmas time in New Jersey is always gorgeous.

Yes, the hustle and bustle is everywhere with all the stores and roads crazy busy, but things to do in this state are among the best anywhere.

I know several places to come to mind that maybe are a tradition now for your family or you're like me where you're always looking for something different, something fun for the whole family to enjoy for the holidays.

I thought these five spectacular holiday events are pretty cool from what I read and possibly some of them I want to check out this year. I'm looking forward to this holiday season and like it or not it will be here before we know it.

Christmas is for family, spending time together, Christmas lights, magic, cookies, Hallmark Christmas Movies, and so much more. It's one of my favorite time of the years. And, the snow around the holidays is something most of you always ask for, I'm personally hoping for no snow, sorry snow lovers. Ok, maybe a little flurry on Christmas Eve, wouldn't be to bad.

Here are 5 Christmas and Winter Attractions not to miss in New Jersey:

#1 - Let it Glow, A Holiday Lantern Spectacular - Bergen County Zoo in Paramus.

#2 - Christmas Tree Trail at Indian Acres Tree Farm - Winter Wonderland Illuminated walking trail in Medford.

#3 - Historic Smithville Christmas Village - Smithville, NJ - This is magical from dancing trees all lit up with Christmas lights on the lake, a train ride, a talking Christmas tree, shopping galore, and so much more.

#4 - The Polar Express Train Ride - Whippany, NJ - This is an experience your family will love. The popular movie comes alive on this train ride. I really think you will love this and it's for all ages.

#5 - Magic of Lights - PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel - A magical drive-through Christmas lights show.

