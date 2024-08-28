Best New Jersey Towns To Live Without A Car

How much do you drive daily? I usually drive approximately an hour to an hour and a half each day during the week and then extra on the weekend. So living in our area of the Jersey Shore it isn't easy to get around without a vehicle. Living in a city does make it easier to live without a car. A recent article rated the best cities in New Jersey to live without a car.

According to Suburbs 101, "Thinking about moving to New Jersey without a car? Wondering if it’s doable to live in NJ without a car? The answer is yes! Some New Jersey towns have walkable downtowns and nearby train stations that make commuting to New York City easy. This lifestyle is perfect for those who want to avoid car expenses or simply don’t like driving."

5 Best NJ Towns to Live in without a Car

5. Edgewater, NJ

4. Montclair, NJ

3. Weehawken, NJ

2. Hoboken, NJ

1. Jersey City, NJ

Jersey City is considered to be the best city to live in New Jersey without a car. The article from Suburbs 101 cites several reasons. "Jersey City is the best New Jersey town to live in without a car. Located across the Hudson River from Lower Manhattan, you don’t need a car if you live in Jersey City because you have the PATH train and Jersey City downtown is very walkable."

If you live in a city without a car in New Jersey let us know how you do and if you like it. Post your comments below.

