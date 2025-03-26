5 Amazing Hidden Beaches In New Jersey You Need To Visit

Places To Visit This Summer In New Jersey

So now that it is spring people are starting to think about what new and exciting to do in New Jersey this summer. While the late-night hack comedians make their stupid jokes about the Garden State there are many beautiful spots to enjoy here in Jersey including the beautiful beaches that we we have up and down our coastline.

New Jersey has amazing beaches, but there may be some that you are not even familiar with. According to a new article from Only In Your State we have some hidden gem beaches here in New Jersey. "One way to avoid throngs of tourists is to visit some of our more serene beaches without big commercial boardwalks. These beaches will provide a wonderful escape and some relaxation."

So let's examine some of the beaches that made the list of best "hidden beaches" here in New Jersey that you can check out this spring and summer. You can start in Monmouth County and make your way south to Cape May.

5 Hidden Beaches To Visit In New Jersey

Spring Lake Beach

Sea Girt Beach

Mantaloking Beach

Stone Harbor Beach "7 Mile Beach"

Cape May Point Beach "Pearl Beach"

According to Only In Your State, At Spring Lake Beach "take a short stroll up to 3rd Avenue for charming shops and restaurants. This is one of the best little-known beaches in New Jersey."

In Sea Girt "This beautiful swimming beach can often be found with plenty of room to spread out. It's one of the best-hidden beaches in New Jersey."

In Mantaloking they offer "a public beach between Carrigan Place and Herbert Street. There are no shops or lifeguards but there is often peace and quiet. It's one of the best New Jersey beaches to visit."

Stone Harbor "Be sure to check out local attractions like the Stone Harbor Museum and Wetlands Institute while you're here."

Cape May Point Beach "is one of the least crowded secret beaches in New Jersey. You'll have to find street parking but it's so worth it to avoid the crowds. A lifeguard has been on duty here every summer since 2005, so it's open for swimming. While you're in the area, check out the lighthouse and Cape May Point State Park."

So there are 5 hidden gem beaches for you to check out and hopefully, you will enjoy them. I have visited 3 of the 5 so I still have 2 hidden beaches to check out myself. I'll be sure to grab my camera :)

