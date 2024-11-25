3 Popular Cold Medications Could Be Banned from New Jersey Drug Stores

Tis the season for feeling under the weather. If you're anything like me, I grab my favorite cold medicine over the counter, and hope for some relief from stuffiness and a cough.

Symptoms of a cold can feel relentless, like they're never going to go away. The symptoms are always the same, a sore throat, congestion, and you just feel fatigue.

There is no cure for the common cold, but cold medicines can help alleviate the discomfort, and I always hope they help me to rest from coughing or the stuffiness in my head.

There are nasal decongestants that help in relieving nasal congestion. Decongestants work by reducing the swelling in the nasal passages and allow the air to flow more easily through your nostrils.

Antihistamines help with the runny nose and sneezing. Usually they're used for allergy symptoms, but can be effective with cold symptoms, also.

Cough suppressants are always a life saver for me, controlling a dry cough. It helps to control the urge to cough, like cough drops.

What medication might be banned from New Jersey Drug Store Shelves?

According to health.com, Phenylephrine is a common ingredient in over-the-counter cold medications.

What medications have Phenylephrine in them?

Over-the-counter cold medications like DayQuil, Theraflu, and Sudafed, may be banned soon from New Jersey drugstore shelves.

From health.com: "On Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration announced its proposal to remove phenylephrine from the approved listed of over-the-counter drugs to treat nasal congestion, citing evidence that the oral version of the medication is ineffective."

Sudafed always worked for me? We'll have to wait and see when and if these cold medicines and others will be banned.

