3 New Jersey Restaurants Are Named Among The Best In America

Restaurants In New Jersey You Need To Visit

When you are thinking about going out to dinner don't you want the best? When you hear a restaurant is named among the "best" in America doesn't that make you very curious to see if it is really that good? For me "best" and "food" is a very good combination. So I was excited to see an article from app.com that cited a list of the best restaurants in the nation and several from New Jersey made the list.

Get our free mobile app

According to app.com, USA Today came out with a list of the 44 best restaurants in America. "Food writers across the country nominated restaurants that excited them, restaurants they would recommend to friends and family, restaurants they'd return to again and again."

So let's examine the 3 restaurants USA Today has named the "best" in America.

Canal House Station: Milford, New Jersey ( 2 Bridge Street) Aarzu Modern Indian Bistro: Freehold Borough, New Jersey (30 E. Main Street) Steve's Burgers: Garfield, New Jersey (506 Route 46)

The 3 chosen in New Jersey are all very different kinds of tastes. Canal House Station "Founders Melissa Hamilton and Christopher Hirsheimer are some of the biggest names in the culinary world as operators of Canal House publishing studio, James Beard Award semifinalists and former editors of Saveur magazine. But diners won’t find pretentious fare at Canal House Station."

In Monmouth County, you can enjoy Aarzu Modern Indian Bistro. "Partners Archana Sharma, Sammeer Raajpal, Sidharth Sharma and Shravan Shetty (who is also the chef) seek to give Indian food the superstar status it deserves."

Steve's Burgers is the third nationally ranked restaurant in New Jersey. "New school burgers meet old school digs in Steve’s Burgers, Jersey’s youngest landmark fast food joint."

So maybe take time to try out these three Jersey restaurants that are among the best in America. If you have gone to any of these please leave your comments below.

Dining Canva loading...

LOOK: This Is the Signature Sandwich From Each State Stacker researched staple sandwiches—the kind that makes residents proud—and highlighted one from each state that everyone should try. Gallery Credit: Stacker