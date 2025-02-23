3 Must-Visit Free Museums In New Jersey For Family Fun

There is so much to do in New Jersey. Yes, we have the best family activities in the Garden State including these fun FREE New Jersey museums.

The beaches, boardwalks, shopping, and there are so many more reasons why we love living here and playing here.

Families love exploring together and learning together, how about a New Jersey Museum.

3 Fantastic FREE Museums in New Jersey for your family to check out

#1 - The New Jersey Maritime Museum in Beach Haven LBI

This FREE museum is the closest to us in Ocean County. This museum is anything and everything about maritime history in New Jersey. Maritime meaning is everything sea-related. Kids and families will like this charming museum with a lot of history.

#2 - New Jersey State Museum in Trenton

There is so much to look at in this FREE museum. So many school trips take place here during the school year. There is a beautiful planetarium at this museum, there is a charge to go to the planetarium.

It's a giant museum with millions of artifacts, according to onlyinyourstate.com. There are cultural exhibits and fine art related to this great state of New Jersey.

#3 - Princeton University Art Museum in Princeton

This FREE art museum is one of the best. It will feel like a "big" city art museum. It's a whopping three floors of galleries. Throughout the year there are special exhibits featuring different themes and artists.

There is so much to learn and explore with the family at these museums. I think you might be surprised.

