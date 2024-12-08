3 Most Desirable Eco-friendly Suburbs in New Jersey Among Best In America

Best Eco-friendly Suburbs in New Jersey

According to the Merriam-Webster dictionary, the definition of eco-friendly is simple it means "not environmentally harmful". So these top eco-friendly towns in New Jersey are good at keeping the environment in good order and I think we can all agree that's a good thing.

According to an article from NorthJersey.com "When deciding on the best towns to put down roots, choosing one that offers eco-friendly living has become a growing priority for many people. And according to a recent report, three of the nation's most desired sustainable suburbs are located right here in the Garden State."

The three towns in New Jersey that were selected as some of the most eco-friendly suburbs were from Essex County and Mercer County. The rankings were published by Solar Insure. Montclair and Maplewood represent Essex County and Princeton Junction from Mercer County.

According to NorthJersey.com the following were cited as reasons these towns were chosen as among the most eco-friendly towns in America.

The first in New Jersey is from Essex County. "The highest on the list for the Garden State, No. 36 Montclair's walkable neighborhoods and easily accessible public transit system contributed to its ranking, minimizing car dependency for the town's residents."

The 2nd highest-ranked town in New Jersey is from Mercer County. "Princeton Junction, which ranked 43rd, was highlighted in the report for its green building standards, extensive recycling, and sustainable landscaping practices."

The town, from Essex County, was the 3rd highest-ranked town is Maplewood. "No. 65 Maplewood was named for promoting its recycling and composting programs, encouraging walkability with a pedestrian-friendly downtown and offering an abundance of green spaces, according to the report."

So if you are looking for an eco-friendly town to move to, check out real estate in Montclair, Princeton Junction, and Maplewood.

