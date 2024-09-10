3 Items That Are Illegal To Own In New Jersey😧

3 ODD Items That Are Illegal To Own In New Jersey

When You see this article you probably think there are lots of items that are illegal and you can't probably own in New Jersey, but this list is of "odd" items so let's see if you are surprised and maybe if you are guilty of owning in the Garden State.

Get our free mobile app

Let's take a look at these three "odd" items and how they are illegal. Some of these, hopefully, will surprise you, lol, when you see them.

Illegal Items in New Jersey (From Google AI Overview)

Raw Milk Canva loading...

1. Raw milk: "It is illegal to sell raw milk and dairy products made from raw milk in New Jersey. If you are wondering what "raw milk" is, it is unpasteurized milk, a process that kills harmful bacteria by heating milk to a high temperature. Raw milk can come from cows, sheep, goats, buffalo, or camels."

Native Snakes Canva loading...

2. Native snakes: "It is illegal to kill or collect native snakes in New Jersey. If a snake is found on your property, it must be trapped and relocated by a wildlife removal specialist." You never have to worry about me collecting native snakes or non-native snakes lol not my favorite pet, but "you do you".

Deer skulls with antlers Canva loading...

3. Deer skulls with antlers: This might be the strangest item of the three. "It is illegal to pick up and possess a deer skull with antlers in New Jersey." Do a lot of people pick up animal heads they find?

So there are the 3 "odd" items that are illegal to own in New Jersey. Do you own any of the three? Maybe you better not answer that. But now you know :) I'm looking out for you. CLICK HERE for the complete Google AI Overview data.

LOOK: Here are the states where you are most likely to hit an animal Hitting an animal while driving is a frightening experience, and this list ranks all 50 states in order of the likelihood of such incidents happening, in addition to providing tips on how to avoid them. Gallery Credit: Dom DiFurio & Jacob Osborn