Top 3 of the Best and Cheapest Grocery Stores in New Jersey

Looking to save money on groceries in New Jersey? Check out the latest study ranking of the top 3 cheapest grocery stores. Don't miss out on great deals for everyday essentials like bread, eggs, and more!

There are so many different grocery stores to choose from in New Jersey. But, I know you have your one favorite you probably always go to.

It's your go-to grocery store. I know I do. And, if you're anything like me, you're there every week.

Finding the best prices and which grocery store is the best can be a tough task.

The three cheapest might surprise you, Costco did not make the list. But, Costco is of course, a buy in bulk store, so that's a little different. Those prices are a bit more because of the bulk.

I have friends that love to buy in bulk at Costco or BJ's, I don't usually.

Thanks to BravoDeal, a site that compiles discount codes, coupons, and offers for online shoppers for different grocery stores throughout the country.

Keep Reading: New Jersey Target Stores Just Initiated This New Rule

The most purchased grocery items are, these are not a surprise, eggs, milk, eggs, chicken, frozen pizza, and laundry detergent. But, where can I get the cheapest eggs? That's the big question.

What are the 3 cheapest grocery stores in New Jersey?

#1 - Aldi - Crowned America's most affordable grocery store. BravoDeal says Aldi has the cheapest prices for bread and the cheapest egg prices.

#2 - Lidl - Lidl, an average weekly cost of $54.24. BravoDeal said that the retailer had the most affordable frozen pizza.

#3 - Trader Joe's - an average weekly cost of $60.58. BravoDeal specifically cited the chain's competitive prices for a loaf of white bread ($1.99) and crunchy peanut butter ($2.49).

Rounding out the top 5 cheapest grocery stores is Walmart and Target.

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker