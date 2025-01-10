2 Of America’s Richest Families Are From New Jersey💰

Richest Families Now In America

Over the centuries there have always been the "richest families" around the Nation. The Rockefellers, Kennedys, Carnegie's, etc., and now names like Musk, Zuckerberg, Bezos, and Jobs, to name a few.

A recent article from Patch pointed out a recent list from Forbes of the richest families now in America. A pretty impressive list I admit. I will admit I am curious about the list and with New Jersey families being among these names I wanna know a bit more.

"The Waltons continued their reign as the richest family in America thanks to their stake in Walmart, the world's largest retailer by sales."

So what about the 2 families that have made the Forbes list from New Jersey? What is their business that put them on the list? Where are they from in the Garden State? Have you ever had any dealings with these 2 families? Just some questions that come to mind.

The first family from New Jersey is famous for their soup! "The Dorrance family of Camden came in at No. 23 on Forbes' list with an estimated net worth of $17 billion. John T. Dorrance, who died in 1930, invented the formula for Campbell's famous condensed soup in 1869 and later took over the Campbell's Soup Company in 1914."

The second family from the Garden State is a household name! "The Johnson family of New Brunswick came in at No. 26 on the list with an estimated net worth of $16 billion. Robert Wood Johnson founded health products giant Johnson & Johnson in 1886."

CLICK HERE to see the complete list of "Richest Families In America".

