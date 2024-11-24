OpenTable

Do you use Open Table? Do you know what Open Table is? If you do not, Open Table is an app that allows you to make reservations at restaurants. According to their website, "Quickly book the tables you want with OpenTable. When you book with us, your reservation is instantly recorded in the restaurant's online reservation book and confirmed instantly. OpenTable availability is always accurate and up-to-date, ensuring that your reservations are confirmed instantly."

Some of the benefits of using OpenTable:

2 New Jersey Restaurants Make OpenTable’s Top 100 List

According to New Jersey Digest two New Jersey restaurants have been placed on the prestigious OpenTable Top 100 list for 2024. According to the article, the list "ranks eateries based on insights from verified diners rather than food critics. The list, compiled from over 14 million verified diner reviews and dining metrics gathered from October 1, 2023, to September 30, 2024, recognizes exceptional dining experiences across the United States."

The two Jersey restaurants that made the list. in no particular order, are two outstanding eateries. One is located in Atlantic County and the other is in Bergen County.

In Ventnor, New Jersey is Stella Restaurant. "Stella Restaurant in Ventnor (7303 Ventnor Ave.) has made the list for seven consecutive years. This contemporary American establishment offers a “classy supper club” atmosphere, serving seafood dishes like mussels and cioppino with spaghetti squash. Stella is BYOB and operates on Fridays and Saturdays, with dinner starting at 5:30 p.m."

In Saddle River, New Jersey is The Saddle River Inn. "The Saddle River Inn, located at 2 Barnstable Court, Saddle River, also secured a spot on the list. Known for its upscale French-American cuisine, this rustic, romantic restaurant resides in a restored barn."

Congratulations to both the Saddle River Inn and Stella Restaurant for making the OpenTable Top 100. I will put both of these restaurants on my list of ones to visit in 2025. Have you dined at either restaurant? Give us your review and post your comments below.

