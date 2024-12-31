2 New Jersey ‘Dive Bars’ Named Among BEST In America For Food!🍔

Garden State Hole-In-The-Wall Bars That Have Great Food!

There is something nice about having an "unassuming" place to go for a great meal out. A local Mom & Pop place that isn't on everyone's radar but has some delicious food. Maybe a local pub or tavern that is comfortable, casual, delicious, and a "hole-in-the-wall".

We used to go to a little place, the Mystic Casino, it had a delicious menu every October and we would look forward to going there for Octoberfest dinner. It wasn't known for being a restaurant as much as a bar, but those Octoberfest meals were a tradition. Sadly it no longer is doing food and now is a packaged goods store (liquor store). That's what I thought of when I read this article from Patch about "Dive Bars" across America with delicious food.

According to Patch, "To determine which businesses made the list, Geek Nexus surveyed 3,000 bar-goers to find the top dive bars serving surprisingly good food."

"Dive bars have always been about community and character, but now they’re becoming known for their unexpectedly great food," Jake Valentine, operations manager of Geek Nexus, said in a release."

The first pub that made the list of "delicious food" here in New Jersey, is The Highland Tavern in Gloucester City. "The Highland Tavern, located at 308 Orlando Ave., bills itself as Gloucester City's "best-kept secret." While there's no menu available online, reviews suggest newcomers try the chicken wings or the Reuben sandwich."

According to the Patch article number two on the list "Ye Olde Rathskeller, located at 523 Centennial Ave., features classic American fare such as wings, beer-battered fish and liverwurst on rye bread. Reviews recommend sampling the cheesesteak, burgers or pizza."

So next time you are looking for some good "pub grub" be sure to check out two of the best bars in America for tasty treats—Ye Olde Rathskeller in Cranford and The Highland Tavern in Gloucester City.

