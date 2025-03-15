2 New Jersey Coffee Shops Have Been Named To Nation’s Best List

Great Spots For Remote Working In New Jersey

So there are two things that are very important for me on a daily basis. The two things are work and coffee. So if you can combine the two, then you have a productive and winning situation. As we speak or "type" I am enjoying my first cup of coffee for the day and things are moving along rather nicely.

Get our free mobile app

We live in a different time now and work is becoming more remote and less anchored in one office or location for a majority of the work day, week, and year. People are able to move about, and with that they can work and enjoy the freedom. The question is, where are some of the best spots to be productive when you are not in the company headquarters.

According to a recent article from New Jersey Digest from thedigestonline.com, "2 New Jersey Coffee Shops Ranked Among Best in US for Remote Work."

In the article, they talk about two locations in New Jersey that made the list of "best" spots to work remotely and both have great coffee, that's a win for us all! lol

"A recent survey conducted by financial media company MarketBeat looked to rank the best coffee shops for remote work in the nation. Two New Jersey coffee shops were included among the best in the country. Hybrid Coffee & Kitchen in Jersey City and MOKAFÉ in Paterson secured spots on the list, ranking No. 43 and No. 109, respectively. The survey gathered responses from 3,013 business executives and remote workers to determine the top coffee shops nationwide for productivity away from traditional office spaces."

Remote Working Canva loading...

Have you worked remotely? Do you have a favorite spot in New Jersey? Let us know where you like to go when working on the road, and why you love these spots?

READ MORE: Here are 50 ways you can improve your work from home lifestyle