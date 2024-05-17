The 15 Best Diners at the Jersey Shore That You Just Love So Much

We have so many favorite diners at the Jersey Shore, some would say we have the best right here.

I started asking last week about the BEST Diner at the Jersey Shore. We love our diners. Who knew, this would explode the way it did. Wait, like I just wrote, we love our diners.

Growing up we always went to our local diner for breakfast. Diners are so much more than breakfast. It's not just about the delicious food at our favorite diner, it's about the memories you might have.

Maybe your favorite diner is where you took or take your Mom. Maybe you met your husband at your local diner, whatever it might be, diners are the key to our memories and our pallets.

The 15 Best Diners at the Jersey Shore, Chosen By You

#1 - The Rainbow Diner in Brick

#2 - Sand Castle Diner in Beachwood

#3 - Stafford Diner in Manahawkin

#4 - Four Seasons Diner in Toms River

#5 - Forked River Diner in Toms River

#6 - Broad Street Diner in Keyport

#7 - Dynasty Diner in Tuckerton

#8 - New Monmouth Diner in Middletown

#9 - Blue Swan Diner in Oakhurst

#10 - Bandwagon Diner in Toms River

#11 - Marlboro Diner in Morganville

#12 - Silverton Diner in Toms River

#13 - Chrystal Diner in Toms River

#14 - Gus's Diner in Manalapan

#15 - Town Square Diner in Aberdeen

My go-to diners are the Sand Castle Diner in Beachwood or the Forked River Diner. Forked River Diner has my favorite breakfast, creamed dried beef, and the Sand Castle Diner has great chocolate chip pancakes. They are my Abby's absolute favorite.

What's the difference between a diner and a cafe? Diners are open from morning until night and sometimes 24 hours. Cafes are delicious in New Jersey, like C&G in Toms River is absolutely delicious, but it's not a diner.

