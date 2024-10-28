Once again this year, the list keeps growing, stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. And this is great news for so many employees in the retail world.

It's another year where huge retailers are telling their employees, "Spend time with your families."

Several of the "big" retailers gave their employees time with their families. I feel this was a great idea. It was definitely well deserved as retail workers work hard throughout the year. This year many big retailers are saying they are closed for their employees

More and more retail stores will be closing as we get closer and closer to Thanksgiving day.

Thanksgiving and Black Friday, for years, have been the big kick-off to the holiday season. We can all start the holiday season on the Friday after Thanksgiving.

For many, many years it has been a hot topic on this show with some listeners saying stores should be open on Thanksgiving and some saying they should be closed. Retailers have said in the past they like to get a jump start on the shopping season with opening Thanksgiving day.

I remember driving by Walmart and saying, " I can't believe their open." I felt bad for employees that might have missed family time or the Thanksgiving dinner. This day is so special to me and it's about time that we just sit and spend time with the ones we love.

13 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2024 in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Sue Moll, Townsquare Media