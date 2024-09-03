12 Amazingly Beautiful Towns In New Jersey&#x1f440;

Google Maps

We have a wonderful list of places to visit here in the Garden State, beautiful towns that you may want to visit the next time you have a day to explore here in New Jersey. These towns each have their own charm and that is what makes them attractive. These 12 amazingly beautiful towns are scattered all over the state. Take a look at this list and see what temps you to take a day trip in the Garden State.

 

The list of "12" was compiled by TheTravel, "Whether it's upstate, mid-state, or right on the coast, New Jersey offers a place for all. Have fun!"

 

 

Red Bank: Google Maps
  1. Red Bank

  2. Ocean Grove

  3. Allentown

  4. Chester

  5. Morristown

  6. Hoboken

  7. Cranbury

  8.  Frenchtown

  9. Lambertville

  10. Collingswood

  11. Clinton

  12. Cape May

 

Ocean Grove: Credit: shoresummerrentals.com
This is a list to look over and all seem like great towns to plan a day trip to. I think I have visited 7 out of the 12 towns on the list. Whether I gave them a good tour is up for debate, it may have been more of a quick drive-through. As with anything when it comes to travel, you don't wanna be in a rush it just takes away from your experience.

 

Allentown: Google Maps
Small towns in New Jersey provide a relaxing escape from the hustle and bustle of the big cities and suburbs, and many of them are rich in interesting history.

 

Chester: Forest Simon, unsplash
Let us know what towns you love on this list and post your comments below, we would love your reviews and recommendations.

 

Clinton: Google Maps
CLICK HERE  to read the complete article from TheTravel.

 

Cape May: Cape May MAC (Museums+Arts+Culture)
