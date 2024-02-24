10 Secret Hidden Spots That Burglars Check First in New Jersey Homes

The hidden spots in your home might have all those hidden valuables, but is it where a burglar would hide?

The hiding space for those items may be more common then you think. It might be the first place a burglar checks when they come into your home.

What's your chances of burglary in New Jersey?

From crimegrade.com:

The rate of burglary in New Jersey is 2.970 per 1,000 residents during a standard year. People who live in New Jersey generally consider the north part of the state to be the safest for this type of crime. Your chance of being a victim of burglary in New Jersey may be as high as 1 in 207 in the south neighborhoods, or as low as 1 in 661 in the north part of the state. See the section on interpreting the burglary map, however, because comparing rates for burglary or any other crime is not as intuitive as it may seem.

Maybe it's time to find a better hiding place for your valuables. I'm so guilty of this, I'm thinking I'm hiding them in a good spot and they really aren't.

Thanks to Reader’s Digest, a security analyst with Hotspot Shield determined that these are the 10 spots where burglars are most likely to check.

10 hidden spots where burglars are most likely to check in New Jersey homes.

#1 - Suitcases

#2 - Vases

#3 - Freezers

#4 - Office Drawers

#5 - Liquor Cabinet

#6 - Medicine Cabinet

#7 - Unattached Safes

#8 - Dresser Drawers

#9 - Closets, especially the main bedroom

#10 - Under the mattress

I would've never thought a vase. Interesting and I never hid anything in a vase, either?

