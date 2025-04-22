*Seafood is popular in New Jersey

We have so many delicious seafood restaurants here in Ocean County.

Where is the best seafood restaurant in Ocean County, chosen by you and some help from the bestofnj.com. We have some of the best, yes the ten but we have others that are just as scrumptious, too in my opinion.

Captain's Inn in Forked River have the largest scallops I've ever seen, wrapped in bacon, delicious. The Waterfront is delicious and Rosie's in Ocean Gate, has fabulous seafood, to.

Do you like seafood alone or with pasta? Definitely, without a doubt, you loved pasta with your seafood, according to a recent poll on Facebook. I'll always choose a baked potato.

What makes seafood mouthwatering? There are so many different kinds of seafood dishes. Salmon is a favorite for Jersey Shore residents and shrimp and crab, come in a close second. Oysters are very popular, too.

Buttery and grilled to perfection is how I love my scallops and of course, that baked potato. There are lots of people that do not like seafood at all.

But, what makes it so popular? Seafood has a wide range of flavors. It's often seen as a healthy source of protein. Culinary experts will tell you when you're eating seafood, green vegetables are a wonderful side to it. A salad goes nicely with seafood.

Maybe surprising, tuna, shrimp and salmon are the most popular seafood dishes in the world.

10 Best Seafood Restaurants in Ocean County, New Jersey