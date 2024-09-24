10 Items Absolutely Not Accepted by New Jersey Goodwill Stores

Learn how to responsibly declutter your home and donate usable items to Goodwill. Make a positive impact in your community.

It's fall and it's a time for a change. It's time to organize and possibly get rid of things in your house.

When I go through things in the house, I donate to different organizations. One of those organizations is Goodwill. I've always tried to teach my daughter, if you can't wear it anymore or you don't want it, donate it, someone will want it. And, maybe it's something they really, really wanted and couldn't afford it.

When we do donate, I always make sure our items look new. One thing I don't like when I go into Goodwill, there are things that maybe should just be thrown away. Somethings are really used or torn.

Usually, we have clothing, sometimes tables, and office supplies. They are all things that Goodwill will take. They like TV's donated and exercise equipment, also.

10 donations Goodwill will take

1 - Books, Movies, Records

2 - Clothing and Accessories

3 - Antiques

4 - Linens & Bedding

5 - Most Electronics (TVs, stereos, CD players, radios, etc.)

6 - Furniture

7 - Wheelchairs, Walkers, Canes, Crutches

8 - Jewelry

9 - Housewares (dishes, glasses, kitchen utensils, etc.) & Toys

10 - Shoes

When you declutter, there will be some things that you come across that you know is not junk. Maybe it's that piece of clothing you just bought and you barely wore. Maybe it's something your kids wore only once for their sporting event.

That's where the Goodwill is wonderful. Hopefully these items will be donated that they can find a new home and they will be much appreciated and used by a different family.

But, there are lots of things that Goodwill will not accept. Please be aware of these before you drop-off to donate.

Find a Goodwill store near you CLICK here.

