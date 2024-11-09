A New Jersey Year-Round Flea Market Where Amazing Finds And Great Deals Are Waiting For You
There’s something about the energy of a great flea market that’s totally contagious.
I recently visited the Columbus Farmers Market and had the best time.
Get this...
It's been around since 1926 and is considered one of the best flea markets in New Jersey.
They say it's worth the drive from anywhere in the state!
With over 400 vendors you're bound to discover something cool and unique to take home, right?
I can't wait to go!
Homegoods, handbags, luggage, children's toys and clothing, flowers, fruits and vegetables, jewelry, and pet supplies, are just some of the things you'll be able to find strolling around, going from table to table.
I can spend the entire day there just walking around!
With all that shopping you know you're going to get hungry.
It's always a good time to take a break from all that shopping and enjoy a slice of pizza, pretzels, cheesesteaks, pies and so much more.
Read More: A Must-Visit Flea Market Worth The Trip From Anywhere In New Jersey
Spend the Day at Cowtown Farmers Market
Cowtown Farmers Market is located on Route 40 in Pilesgrove, New Jersey.
Have you ever been there?
What's great is that it's open all year, rain or shine, every Tuesday and Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm.
There's an outdoor area and an indoor section, and if you go during the summer months you can also spend the evening at Cowtown Rodeo which is right there.
The rodeo is closed now for the season but runs May through September.
Check out the farmers markets in a NJ town near you
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
This has to be the best farmers market in New Jersey
- Adventure Kitchen
- Angel Planet Foods
- Anita's Baked Wonders
- Bull 'N Bear Brewery
- Fit Fed Puppy
- Foraged Feast
- Hummus Boss
- Jana's Jammy
- Java's Compost
- Kariba Farms
- Louis Organics
- Luxx Chocolat
- Made with Clay
- Mangalitsa
- Our Woods Maple Syrup
- Roaming Acres Farm
- Spice Sisters
- Stefan's Polish Foods
- Sustainable Haus
- Valley Shepherd Creamery
- WoodsEdge Farm
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson