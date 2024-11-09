There’s something about the energy of a great flea market that’s totally contagious.

I recently visited the Columbus Farmers Market and had the best time.

I've been wanting to explore another flea market in New Jersey but wasn't really sure where to go. So I did a little bit of research and found the perfect spot to explore this weekend!

Get this...

It's been around since 1926 and is considered one of the best flea markets in New Jersey.

They say it's worth the drive from anywhere in the state!

With over 400 vendors you're bound to discover something cool and unique to take home, right?

I can't wait to go!

Homegoods, handbags, luggage, children's toys and clothing, flowers, fruits and vegetables, jewelry, and pet supplies, are just some of the things you'll be able to find strolling around, going from table to table.

I can spend the entire day there just walking around!

With all that shopping you know you're going to get hungry.

It's always a good time to take a break from all that shopping and enjoy a slice of pizza, pretzels, cheesesteaks, pies and so much more.

Spend the Day at Cowtown Farmers Market

Cowtown Farmers Market is located on Route 40 in Pilesgrove, New Jersey.

Have you ever been there?

What's great is that it's open all year, rain or shine, every Tuesday and Saturday from 8 am to 4 pm.

There's an outdoor area and an indoor section, and if you go during the summer months you can also spend the evening at Cowtown Rodeo which is right there.

The rodeo is closed now for the season but runs May through September.

