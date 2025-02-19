You Might Be Surprised To Learn How New Jersey Ranks Among The Worst States To Drive In

We all know driving around New Jersey can be a traffic nightmare.

How many mornings have you arrived at work with a major headache from dealing with the endless congestion, frustration from drivers going well below the speed limit in the left lane on the Parkway, the high cost of filling up your gas tank, and the constant stop-and-go?

With a reputation as one of the most congested driving states, WalletHub's recent 2025 overall ranking of the best and worst states to drive in might surprise you.

Turns out, we didn't rank at the bottom!

Not even close to the bottom overall, however, we did rank low in a few categories where you would expect.

Researchers examined a variety of factors including gas prices, rush-hour traffic congestion, and road quality.

According to Patch.com:

Owning a car can really squeeze your wallet if you’re not in the right location," WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo said in a statement. "The best states to drive in are ones that are relatively rural, with smaller populations, a low cost of living, well-maintained roads and safe motorists.

So where did New Jersey rank?

Best And Worst States For Driving In 2025, According to WalletHub

We're not considered the worst!

New Jersey ranked #27 overall.

However, in the specific category of traffic and infrastructure, the Garden State came in at #48 on the list and #43 for traffic and congestion.

The Best State To Drive In 1. Kansas 2. Idaho 3. Indiana 4. Iowa 5. Oklahoma. The Worst State To Drive In

1. Hawaii 2. Washington 3. Montana 4. New Hampshire 5. Colorado

