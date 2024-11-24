See Which Pizza Chains Are Considered The Worst In New Jersey

When you think of good pizza, what place comes to mind?

There are so many delicious places throughout the state that it's hard to pick just one, right?

On the flip side, what do you consider to be bad pizza? Is there such a thing?

Yes! I think we can all agree that there IS such a thing as bad pizza, but where will you find the worst?

Don't worry, we'll get to the BEST pizza places at the Jersey Shore in just a moment, but first, 24/7 Wall St. came out with a list of pizza chains that they say are NOT good and we should all avoid.

After reviewing food blogs and websites, these are the places with the lowest ranking across the board.

Worst Pizza Chains in New Jersey

#4 - Dominos

#3 - Papa Murphy's

#2 - Little Caesars

So what's #1?

The worst pizza chain in New Jersey is...

Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is criticized for its artificial cheese and frozen crust, making it the least recommended option.

Here's what the article lists as some of the most "stinging criticism."

The cheese tastes “artificial.”

It's “tomato sauce and cheese-covered cardboard.”

The “crust was obviously once frozen.”



Definitely not a fan favorite, especially in a state like New Jersey.

Now it's time for the good stuff!

See if your favorite pizza place made this list.