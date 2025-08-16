Recent research has determined the five worst things New Jersey residents do while driving. How many of them do you do?

Bad New Jersey Driver Habits

When you drive on the roads of the Garden State, are you one of those drivers who think you're the best driver on the road?

Of course you are. We all are. And we're usually right. But there are things that even we do that cross the line.

We asked New Jersey drivers just like us what the worst things New Jersey drivers do, and our top 5 list is full of bad driving habits.

What Are The Worst Things New Jersey Drivers Do?

We joke a lot about New Jersey driving, but some of these habits are no laughing matter.

It's probably a good idea for all of us to review the list and remind ourselves not to do these things.

So, we compiled a list of the 5 worst things New Jersey drivers do. The important thing is not to use it as a report card, but more like a reminder to clean up our act on the roads.

Most Dangerous Driving Habits

#5 No signal light - Changing lanes without a signal light is dangerous and extremely obnoxious. Are you too busy to signal?

#4 Pause at the stop sign/red light - Whether it's right-on-red or just an ordinary stop sign, how much time are you saving by only pausing?

#3 Eating/makeup while driving - You can't eat a pork roll, egg, and cheese, and you can't put on mascara while you're in the left lane.

#2 Tailgating - One of the most dangerous habits, and it's running rampant in the Garden State.

#1 Cell Phone - It's amazing how many times we see this, and it's amazing there aren't even more accidents from it.

