The Worst Ice Cream Brand Can Be Found In New Jersey

Stopping at your favorite ice cream shop at the end of a long hot summer day is the best.

There are so many great places to go throughout Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

The Original Rich's in Toms River, Jersey Freeze in Freehold, Mrs. Walker's in Toms River, and Cone Zone in Neptune just to name a few.

The list of amazing local ice cream shops in New Jersey goes on and on, but maybe instead of heading out for ice cream you decide to pick some up at your local supermarket and bring it home.

What is your favorite ice cream brand and your favorite flavor?

This is obviously subjective so what you like may not be what someone else likes, but is there really such a thing as bad ice cream?

Well, there IS according to this recent report and I'm having a hard time believing it.

Can ice cream be THAT bad?

"Flavor, texture, and creaminess are the trifecta that inform the essence of delectable ice cream." That's according to 24/7 Wall St. which came out with a list of the worst ice cream brands in the country and you can find them here in New Jersey.

The Worst Ice Cream Brands

#3 Baskin Robbins

The third worst ice cream brand according to 24/7 Wall St. is Baskin Robbins due to questionable ingredients. It contains stabilizer/emulsifier blends containing mono and diglycerides, cellulose gum, guar gum, and carrageenan. Another complaint is customers claim it tastes like freezer burn.

#2 Breyers

The second worst ice cream brand according to 24/7 Wall St. is Baskin Robbins. One of the biggest complaints about this brand is that it's labeled ice cream although it's lacking the creamy fat content that makes ice cream.

#1 Turkey Hill

The worst ice cream brand according to 24/7 Wall St. is Turkey Hill. Like other brands, Turkey Hill uses the same principal offenders including cellulose gum, cellulose gel, and carrageenan.

