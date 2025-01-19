This New Jersey City Ranks 2nd For Worst Hotels In The Country

If this cold and dreary weather has you dreaming about summer, sunshine, and temperatures in the 80s, you're not alone.

Maybe you're in the middle of planning a vacation to give you something to look forward to!

A new study has uncovered which U.S. cities have the worst hotels, and some of the results may surprise you.

The last thing you want is to save up for what you're hoping will be the perfect vacation or weekend getaway, only to find when you get there that your hotel is a complete dump.

Hair in the bathroom, bedbugs, the smell of smoke, dirty sheets.

Gross!

When it comes to negative hotel reviews, there's 1 New Jersey city ranked as having the 2nd worst in the country, with 1 in 5 guests leaving a bad review.

2nd on the list is Atlantic City

With more than 168,000 mentions of bed bugs and nearly 100,000 mentions of having a horrible experience, it's easy to understand why 19% of hotel reviews in this city only have one or two stars.

The Worst Hotels in America Can Be Found In These Cities

PlanetWare analyzed millions of hotel reviews on TripAdvisor to determine where the worst hotels are located throughout the country.

#10 - Columbus, Ohio

#9 - Kansas City, Missouri

#8 - San Antonio, Texas

#7 - Tampa, Florida

#6 - Memphis, Tennessee

#5 - South Padre Island, Texas

#4 - San Jose, California

#3 - Virginia Beach, Virginia

#2 - Atlantic City, New Jersey

#1 - Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

However, I recently stayed at a hotel/casino in Atlantic City, and it was absolutely beautiful, more like 5 stars, not 1.

I love AC!

We've stayed at a bunch of different places over the years and have always had great experiences.

