I finally bought my Halloween candy! I always wait until the week of because there's no way I can have all that candy in the house without eating it.

Apparently, I'm not alone; a study found that the average person ends up buying Halloween candy several times because they can't resist snacking early. Who can blame them, right?

Get our free mobile app

What Are The Worst Halloween Candies For 2025?

The list of the worst candies is out for Halloween 2025. I probably should've waited even longer to buy mine, but luckily, what I picked up didn't make the list!

Read More: New Jersey’s Guide To The Best And Worst Halloween Candy For Your Teeth

Every year, there's the candy corn debate. I happen to love candy corn, but it's not necessarily the best to give out to trick-or-treaters. Not everyone loves it as much as I do.

Canva Canva loading...

What candies are considered the worst?

According to Tasting Tables, here's the list of candies that will have the neighborhood kids skipping your house this Halloween if you're handing out any of these...

Circus Peanuts

Candy Corn

Nik-L-Nip

Good & Plenty

Raisins and Raisinets

Smarties

Necco Wafers

Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans

Cheap Milk Chocolate

I have to disagree with some of the picks. I LOVE Smarties. That's the candy I actually want. I'm also a fan of Raisinets, but I totally agree that Circus Peanuts are just gross!

You can't go wrong with M&Ms and Sour Patch Kids. Those are two of my favorites!

Jersey Shore Sounds Off on Worst Halloween Candy What is the worst candy to receive while trick-or-treating? Gallery Credit: Buehler

Top 15 Candy Shops at the Jersey Shore If you have to satisfy your sweet tooth, there are a bunch of candy shops up and down the Jersey Shore, many dating back over a century. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman