Frozen Flops! The Worst Frozen Pizza Brands Are All Sold In New Jersey

We're so lucky to live in a state with the most amazing pizzerias!

A state where we don't have to drive far to find that perfect slice.

However, we're also very busy living in New Jersey and when life gets hectic with long hours and packed schedules, it’s easy to resort to frozen pizza, even if it’s not the best choice.

Get our free mobile app

Some nights there's not enough time to prepare dinner and ordering out every night gets expensive.

But, unfortunately, some frozen brands just don’t cut it.

Read More: Pizzeria & Bistro In New Jersey Offering ‘The ONLY Pizza Drive-Through Around’



24/7 Wall St. released a list of the worst frozen pizza brands.

Here are the 3 pizza brands they recommend avoiding.

The Worst Frozen Pizza Brands Found In New Jersey

#3 - Whole Foods 365

The third worst pizza brand in New Jersey can be found at Whole Foods. The biggest complaint is the low-quality crust, "pasty sauce" and skimpy appearance. A box of this pizza costs around $5.29.

#2 - Tony's Pizza

This brand is one of the very first frozen pizzas, but "watery," "goopy," and "tasteless" are some of the words used to describe this pizza. You can purchase Tony's pizza for less than $4.

#1 - Totino's Pizza

The biggest complaint about Totino's Pizza is that it has a high level of sodium and 16 individual ingredients for just the cheese. If you have the entire pizza the amount of sodium you would consume is 1,500 mg.

While frozen pizza can be convenient, it’s often disappointing compared to the real deal.

It’s usually worth the effort to find a great local pizzeria instead.

Did your favorite place make the list below?