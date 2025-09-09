We're always on the go here in New Jersey, often stopping at fast food restaurants for a quick meal to save time throughout the day.

What's your favorite fast food chain in New Jersey?

My go-to spot is definitely Chick-fil-A!

You can't go wrong with the Chick-fil-A Nuggets or a Chick-fil-A Sandwich and some delicious Waffle Fries.

Get our free mobile app

But on the flip side -

What's considered the worst fast food items in New Jersey?

Restaurant Furniture Plus analyzed online reviews to identify the lowest-rated menu items among the most popular fast-food chains in America, and one extremely popular chain, with several locations in New Jersey and throughout the world, topped the list.

Read More: Now Serving Food: Smoothie King’s New Menu Comes To New Jersey Locations

The number one worst fast food chain item can be found at McDonald's. It's not the McDonald's Chicken McNuggets, Big Mac, or French Fries, but rather an item that was added to the menu in 2017.

The items were described by customers as "burnt to a crisp,” “chewy,” and “dry,” according to the New York Post.

Below is a list of what's considered the worst fast food items in America, with McDonald's Chicken Tenders coming in at #1.

Photo by Boshoku on Unsplash Photo by Boshoku on Unsplash loading...

The top ten worst-rated fast foods in the nation

McDonald’s chicken tenders (2.03) Chipotle rice bowls (2.35) KFC chicken tenders (2.56) KFC sandwiches (2.62) Panda Express fortune cookies (2.63) Domino’s wings (2.70) Chipotle Quesadillas (2.81) Pizza Hut breadsticks (2.81) Papa John’s wings (2.87) Domino’s Pasta (2.95)

New Jersey’s most popular fast food restaurants Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore

NJ fast food: If you don't have these apps, you're losing money What's better than a free item at your favorite New Jersey fast or quick food spot? With so many loyalty programs, it can be tough to keep up, so we did the work for you. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt