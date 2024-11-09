5 Ways New Jersey Drivers Prove They’re the Worst on the Road

If we're being honest with ourselves, we'd all admit that New Jersey is home to the worst drivers in America.

I want to start by saying most drivers in New Jersey are pretty good, but the bad ones are so bad they bring us all down.

New Jersey Does Have The Worst Drivers

The bad New Jersey drivers do some of the most dangerous things you can do on the roads, and they do them all the time.

For that reason, we all have to admit that if we didn't have to drive on New Jersey roads, we'd rather drive anywhere else.

Here are 5 reasons that lead us to be the state with the worst drivers in America.

#5 The Squeeze. You're trying to enter a road from a ramp or a strip mall exit and your fellow New Jersey drivers squeeze up to the back bumper of the car in front of them so you can't get in. Nice.

#4 The Slowdown. The car in front of you decides he's a traffic cop and slows down to show you he can because he's in front of you.

#3 Worst Tailgaters Ever. I don't know what it is, but New Jersey tailgating seems especially dangerous and aggressive.

#2 Left Lane Crawlers. It might not seem as dangerous as some of the others, but the dance we do to get around a car doing 40 in a 55 is harrowing.

#1 The Green Light Beepers. It doesn't do any immediate damage but it shows how self-important, impatient, and rude some of us are. Spoiler - your busy day is no busier than my busy day.

