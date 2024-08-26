One of the best things about living in New Jersey is we're close to just about everything.

No matter where you live in the state you can get to the shore, 2 major cities, and the mountains all in one day.

However, getting there can sometimes be a hassle.

Living in such a densely populated state, we have to deal with a lot of traffic on the roads.

A simple morning or afternoon commute to work can be a travel nightmare.

Stacker compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau.

New Jersey Cities with the Absolute Worst Commute

Find out how your commute ranks compared to other areas of the state.

Overall New Jerseyans have it pretty bad. You can move to South Dakota or North Dakota and have a way better commute.

Commuters in the Midwest on average can get to work in less than 18 minutes. That's just not the case here in New Jersey.

It seems like 30 minutes to an hour is the norm.

I've always had a pretty long commute, but I did have a job years ago that was just 10 miles from my house.

Turns out, that was the job with the worst commute. It was bumper-to-bumper traffic the entire way there. It took me forever just to go 10 miles.

Here are the cities with the worst commutes in New Jersey. How does your commute compare?

LOOK: Cities With the Worst Commute in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the cities with the worst commutes in New Jersey using data from the Census Bureau