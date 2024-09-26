Brace yourself. You're about to read something negative about...chocolate.

I know, what could be wrong with this sweet treat that is beloved by so many?

I'm a big fan of Dove chocolates. Nothing fancy, just the tried-and-true milk chocolates, are good for me.

I find Dove to be the smoothest chocolate, even more so than the "upscale" brands.

Before we dive into the worst, let's look at the best.

What is the best chocolate brand in the United States?

Tasting Table had the tough assignment of crossing America to identify the very best chocolatiers.

This was their methodology:

The most important pieces of information we considered in building our rankings included how innovative and expansive the brand was based on the selections listed on its website. We also looked for widely available brands (or as widely available as artisan chocolatiers could be) in stores or online shops. The last factor — and arguably the most important one — was based on taste. This is chocolate, after all.

Tasting Table awarded Lake Champlain Chocolates the number one honor based on these criteria.

This Vermont company has been family-owned for two generations and prides itself on producing fair-trade chocolate using sustainable farming to give back to its community better.

As we go through these chocolate rankings, you'll find that it's not necessarily taste that sets these sweets apart but rather the practices in which they are made and marketed.

What is the worst chocolate brand in the United States?

This brand is quite common and can be found in every grocery and convenience store in the tri-state area.

The company that manufactures this chocolate has deep roots in America, dating back to 1911.

I mentioned that these rankings have little to do with taste and everything to do with practice.

24/7 Wall Street released its rundown of the 8 Chocolate Brands to avoid.

The list included many "heavy hitters" of chocolate, including Lindt, Ferrero, Godiva, Hershey, and Nestle.

Snickers is just one of the candies under the Mars brand.

You'll also find 3 Musketeers, Milky Way, M&M's, Snickers, Twix, and the good old-fashioned Mars bar.

So, what is so wrong with Mars chocolate? According to 24/7 Wall Street:

While the company has made promises to change the way it produces chocolate, those promises remain unfulfilled. In 2001, the Washington Post wrote that their promises to eliminate chocolate made by slave labor from their factories were not kept. Mars revised their deadline to do so to 2005, then 2008, then 2010, and finally 2020. None of these deadlines were met.

