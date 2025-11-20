West Amwell’s own Brian Moore just did something most of us only dream about when we forget to mow the yard. He grew the tallest sunflower on the planet. Not a little bit taller. This is a sky-scraping 35 feet and 9 inches tall, officially recognized by Guinness World Records.

Moore isn’t just someone who tossed a seed in the dirt and hoped for the best. He’s a lifelong plant breeder who actually created the seed that became this massive sunflower. The Hunterdon County Board of Commissioners brought him in for a special recognition, and it’s easy to see why. Commissioner Director John E. Lanza said Moore’s creativity and steady passion perfectly capture what makes the county’s farming history so special. And honestly, it’s hard to argue with that when a flower is brushing the clouds.

How The Sunflower Reached Record-Breaking Heights

The whole project started at Moore’s home in West Amwell, where he bred the unique sunflower seed. Once it was ready, he sent it to Fort Wayne, Indiana, where it grew into something that looks more like a scene from a fantasy movie than a backyard garden. The plant beat the previous world record set in Germany by five whole feet.

Moore’s interest in giant plants runs deep. More than thirty years ago, he started experimenting with oversized flowers and vegetables, inspired by his mom’s love for gardening. This isn’t even his first trip into the record books, according to NJ.com.

Moore’s Legacy Continues To Grow

Back in 2007, he claimed his first Guinness title by growing the tallest amaranth, more than 23 feet, in Ewing Township. The commissioners say his work shines a global spotlight on Hunterdon County and the powerful role of agricultural innovation in preserving the area’s rural character.

I can't wait to see what's next.