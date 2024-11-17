The countdown is on!

We’re just weeks away from the opening of one of the state’s most charming winter attractions!

If you're looking to experience a winter wonderland, this is the perfect spot for the whole family to enjoy.

I'm always looking for different places to go and this one caught my attention.

Finding something that appeals to everyone in the family can sometimes be challenging, but this spot seems to have something for everyone.

Ice skating, a holiday light tunnel, a magical visit with Santa, and the holiday market...everything sounds like so much fun!

Plus, the adults can enjoy a holiday cocktail at the Village Bar along with live entertainment.



Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery Opening Soon

Get into the holiday spirit and enjoy a Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery in Egg Harbor City.

After a long day of ice skating, you can warm up and relax by the fire pit or inside a heated igloo!

Stay for the day, book a room for the night, or stay the entire weekend.

"Enjoy ice skating, delicious culinary creations, fine wine, local artisans, and live entertainment—there’s something for everyone this holiday season at Renault Winery’s Vintner Wonderland."

The magic all starts November 29th.

You can book your tickets now.

