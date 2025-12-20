Balancing Home Comfort And Heating Costs This Winter
The thermostat struggle is real. There's always the household where one person is cold all the time, and the other is sweating in the middle of winter. One wants the heat up higher, and the other is ready to open every window in the house, and somehow you're supposed to meet in the middle.
Not only is there a battle at home, but there's often a battle in the car, too! Even though in the car, you can usually control the temperature on your side, which makes it a little easier.
Heating your home can be very expensive, and the costs can quickly escalate. I would rather keep my home a little cooler and get cozy under a blanket than be sweating, but it always comes back to the same question.
What's the best temperature to keep your home?
Read More: Stay Safe On The Roads, New Jersey: Winter Weather Driving Tips
The Perfect Thermostat Temperature For Your Home This Winter
According to an article in USA Today, the U.S. Department of Energy recommends setting the thermostat to 68 degrees when you're awake and a few degrees lower when you're asleep or away from home.
It's also important to make sure your home is ready for winter by checking doors and windows to make sure there's no draft, and make sure the heating ducts and vents are covered by furniture or a blanket.
15 items to never leave in your car during a New Jersey winter
Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo
10 tips for surviving winter in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark
Glossary of NJ winter weather words and phrases
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow