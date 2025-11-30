The countdown is on! We're just days away from the grand opening of Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery & Resort in Egg Harbor City.

It's a winter celebration worth the trip from anywhere in New Jersey, and the fun starts this Friday, November 28th!

Gather your friends and family, and get ready to create long-lasting holiday memories. Take pictures in the photo booth, enjoy ice skating, hot chocolate, food, wine, and entertainment, and do a little shopping. You can even meet Santa!

Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery & Resort in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey

You can also relax in cozy, heated cabin cabanas beside the ice rink, warm up in a Vintner Heated Igloo, offering beautiful views of Vintner Wonderland, or gather around the Vintner Private Fire Pit.

The South Jersey winery transforms into a magical winter wonderland!

And how about dinner in a private heated igloo?! You can do that too!

Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery & Resort Ice Skating Details

If you're looking to enjoy a little ice skating, here are the details...

Friday through Sunday is a 2-hour window, and reservations are required.

Weekend Hours include: Friday: 3 pm – 7 pm, 7 pm - Close

Saturday: 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm, 5 pm, 7 pm, 9 pm, 11 pm - Close Sunday: 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm, 5 pm, 7 pm - Close

Make your reservations now to join in on all the fun.

