This New Jersey Winery Turns Into A Vintner Wonderland And It’s Absolutely Stunning
The countdown is on! We're just days away from the grand opening of Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery & Resort in Egg Harbor City.
It's a winter celebration worth the trip from anywhere in New Jersey, and the fun starts this Friday, November 28th!
Gather your friends and family, and get ready to create long-lasting holiday memories. Take pictures in the photo booth, enjoy ice skating, hot chocolate, food, wine, and entertainment, and do a little shopping. You can even meet Santa!
Read More: A Brand-New Outdoor Ice Skating Rink Is Opening in Middletown, New Jersey
Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery & Resort in Egg Harbor City, New Jersey
You can also relax in cozy, heated cabin cabanas beside the ice rink, warm up in a Vintner Heated Igloo, offering beautiful views of Vintner Wonderland, or gather around the Vintner Private Fire Pit.
The South Jersey winery transforms into a magical winter wonderland!
And how about dinner in a private heated igloo?! You can do that too!
Vintner Wonderland at Renault Winery & Resort Ice Skating Details
If you're looking to enjoy a little ice skating, here are the details...
Friday through Sunday is a 2-hour window, and reservations are required.
Weekend Hours include:
Friday: 3 pm – 7 pm, 7 pm - Close
Saturday: 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm, 5 pm, 7 pm, 9 pm, 11 pm - Close
Sunday: 11 am, 1 pm, 3 pm, 5 pm, 7 pm - Close
Make your reservations now to join in on all the fun.
Check out their website here.
A Longwood Christmas 2025: A first look
Gallery Credit: Eric Johnson
Must see Christmas attraction close by New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
The most popular Christmas decorations in the US
Gallery Credit: Bill Doyle