Opening day is just weeks away, and you don't have to travel far to step into a whole other world. Right here in New Jersey, you can experience a full-on western adventure that feels like you've been transported back in time!

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This is one of those places I've never actually been, but it's always been on my list. You know when a place has been around for decades, and you keep saying, "We've gotta go one of these days!" This is going to be the year I finally check it out!

Read More: Discover One Of New Jersey’s Most Magical Family Attractions

Step Back In Time As Wild West City Reopens This Spring

Get ready to bust out your western attire and head on over to Wild West City in Stanhope, Sussex County, New Jersey, where you can step right into the action!

"Saddle up for a Rootin' Tootin' 2026 Season!"

Family Adventures Await At Wild West City In Stanhope

Wild West City first opened back in 1957, and its mission has always been pretty simple: to create an authentic Wild West experience through storytelling that really brings the past to life.

Grab a spot on Main Street, where you can catch the action unfolding right in front of you!

Mark your calendar because opening day is May 2nd.

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For more information and to order your tickets, click here.

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ theme parks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow