If you're looking for one of the best burgers in America, you can find it right here in New Jersey.

For decades, this spot has been serving up the most mouthwatering burgers, featured in countless articles and on hit shows like Food Network's "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and "Best Thing I Ever Ate."

MSN featured an article highlighting the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants in every state, and this Bergen County burger place was considered the top spot in New Jersey.

Sounds like it's worth the trip from anywhere in New Jersey this summer!

You gotta love those restaurants that may not look grand on the outside, but serve the most unforgettable food, you're still talking about months later.

White Manna Hamburgers in Hackensack Named Best Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey

Here's what the article had to say about the top spot in New Jersey, White Manna Hamburgers in Hackensack.

"Slider-style burgers sizzle on the original flattop grill in this 1946 diner car. The tiny patties and steamed buns create the perfect bite-sized burger experience."

"Onions caramelize alongside beef patties, creating aromatic perfection. The authentic diner atmosphere preserves post-war American dining culture while serving simple food that's remained unchanged through decades of consistent preparation and loyal customer following."

And while you're there, don't forget to order the Classic Crinkle Cut Fries, too!

White Manna Hamburgers is located at 358 River Street in Hackensack.

