Why So Many People Are Leaving New Jersey Right Now

If it feels like more and more people are packing up and heading out of Jersey. A record number of folks are saying goodbye to Jersey, and there’s a mix of reasons why.

It's expensive here, to put it mildly. Between property taxes, gas prices, and the overall cost of living, the expenses add up quickly. A lot of people are finding they can get way more house for way less money, just a few states over. Pennsylvania, the Carolinas, even Florida.

It’s not just about the money, though. Some are tired of the traffic, the crowds, and the constant go-go-go energy. After the last few years, a slower way of life is looking pretty good. And if you can work from anywhere now, why not choose a location with more space and less stress?

Cost of Living in NJ Driving Residents to Other States

New Jersey’s got a lot going for it. Beaches, cuisine, close proximity to two major cities. But all this "charm" comes at a price, and for some, it’s just too steep. When you're paying a fortune in taxes and still stuck in traffic every day, it starts to feel like maybe there's a better way to live.

Where NJ Residents Are Moving Instead

Places like North Carolina, Tennessee, and even parts of Delaware are getting flooded with former New Jersey residents. They’re chasing lower costs, warmer weather, and a little breathing room. And honestly, who can blame them?

That said, New Jersey still has its die-hard fans. But if the moving vans in your neighborhood seem more common lately, now you know why. Take a look at which parts of the U.S. people are fleeing to from NJ the most.