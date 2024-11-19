How often do you hear people walking around whining, “I hate this state,” or “I can’t wait to move out of Jersey?”

Maybe that person is you.

Get our free mobile app

Many times, it's just a whole lot of noise, but recently, that noise seems to have become more of an action.

Plenty are actually getting out of dodge instead of just making empty promises.

New Jersey is arguably one of the most challenging places to live in America.

Not only does it have a large population, but the taxes and government red tape are challenging, to say the least.

It is no secret that living in places such as this is expensive.

Homes in New Jersey are notoriously expensive, and outsiders frequently wonder how it is possible to charge so much. You know who they are.

They often protest, saying, "For that price, you could get a mansion elsewhere."

READ MORE: These Ridiculous New Jersey Laws Are Still on the Books

But it is not all bad - New Jersey has its perks.

Close to big cities like New York and Philadelphia, there’s bound to be a beach nearby or at least many scenic hiking areas.

The pace is fast in New Jersey, making everything enjoyable, and the state has some of the finest foods from all over the globe.

Returning to the question — these are good aspects, but living somewhere with more space, lower costs, and much less traffic may be too much to resist.

According to a census survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau from 2015 to 2019, the following are the cities and suburbs to which New Jersey residents migrate.

So, we know people are fleeing, but some places they're settling down in are true head-scratchers.

NJ Residents are Moving to these 25 Cities Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Maybe this is why people are leaving Jersey. How do your taxes compare for 2021?