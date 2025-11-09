We all know that more people are moving out of New Jersey than coming in, but which states are the top destinations Garden State residents are fleeing to?

Which States Are New Jersey Residents Moving To?

For years, New Jersey residents have been leaving our state at a much higher pace than people moving in, and we have a list of the top 7 states our residents are moving to, and some may surprise you.

A study was reported at Best Us Moving, and it lists many of the states New Jersey residents are moving to.

The top 3 states aren't much of a surprise. Florida tops the list, followed by Pennsylvania and New York. Those are probably the top three you suspected, but then it gets interesting.

The Top 7 States New Jersey Residents Are Moving To

The 4th most popular destination for soon-to-be former New Jersey residents is Georgia's warmth and southern hospitality.

Just behind Georgia is another surprise entry. Texas is the 5th most popular state for Garden State residents to move to.

In sixth place on the list is Arizona, and the only surprise is that it's not higher in the rankings.

Unlikely States New Jersey Residents Are Moving To

Rounding out the top 7 is North Carolina, where New Jersey residents go for steady job growth and lifestyle advantages.

Here's to the New Jersey residents who are staying put and soaking up all the good things about the Garden State. There's more room for us.

