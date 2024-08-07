As the clocks fall back and daylight saving time (DST) ends in 2024, we prepare to reset our routines along with our clocks.

We will set our clocks back one hour, marking the official end of DST for the year.

This annual event signals shorter days and longer nights as we transition from summer's extended daylight hours to winter's shorter days.

Daylight saving time was initially conceived to better use daylight during the warmer months and has been common in many countries for many years.

The primary idea was to shift an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening, providing more daylight during typical waking hours.

However, as we return to standard time, we gain an extra hour of sleep, which I welcome. We take what we can get, right?

The end of daylight saving time affects daily life on many levels, and it's not easy for everyone to adjust.

It means earlier sunsets, impacting everything from evening commutes to outdoor activities.

Health-wise, the time shift can influence sleep patterns and do a number on circadian rhythms.

Sure, gaining an extra hour of sleep can be beneficial, but it can also temporarily disrupt sleep schedules and daily routines, leading to a period of adjustment for many.

Darker evenings and cooler temperatures are always a bit of a shock to the system, especially after a long Jersey Shore summer.

I've always enjoyed the change of seasons, so I've called this area home my entire life.

Why Do We Still Change The Clocks?

I decided to ask the all-knowing Chat GBT this very question. Here's what...it...had to say:

The original rationale for DST was to save energy by making better use of daylight during the longer days of spring and summer. By shifting an hour of daylight from the morning to the evening, people would theoretically use less artificial lighting and save energy. Although modern studies on energy savings are mixed, this reason remains a foundational argument for maintaining DST.

Extended evening daylight is thought to benefit various sectors of the economy. Retail businesses, restaurants, and tourism industries often see increased activity during longer daylight hours, as people are more likely to shop, dine out, and participate in outdoor activities after work.

Some studies suggest that DST can lead to a reduction in traffic accidents and crime rates. More daylight in the evening can mean safer driving conditions and increased visibility for pedestrians and cyclists. Additionally, longer daylight hours can deter criminal activity.

Proponents argue that more daylight in the evening encourages physical activity and outdoor recreation, which can have positive effects on physical and mental health. People are more likely to engage in exercise and spend time outside when it is still light after work or school.

DST has been a long-standing practice in many countries, and changing or eliminating it would require a significant shift in societal routines and expectations. People and institutions are accustomed to the biannual clock changes, and inertia plays a role in its continuation.

Many countries around the world observe DST, and maintaining it helps align schedules for international business, travel, and communication. Coordinating time changes globally can reduce confusion and facilitate smoother interactions across time zones.

When Does 2024 Daylight Saving Time End?

November 3 at 2:00 am, we will set our clocks back one hour for Eastern Standard Time.