If you live in New Jersey, you have a good idea about what we're good at and what we're not so good at in our state, and now the experts have added their two cents..

The Things New Jersey Residents Are Best And Worst At

If you asked any New Jersey resident what Garden State residents are bad at, the list would come flowing out of them like a hit song.

Here are some things that came to mind immediately after hearing the question; these are just the tip of the iceberg.

Let's start with our experiences behind the wheel. Let's face it. Many New Jersey drivers are terrible.

The Things New Jersey Is Worst At

While we admit New Jersey may not be the home of America's best drivers, it's not the only thing we're bad at.

We also don't win a gold medal for patience either. Just sit at a red light for a millisecond to see what I mean.

But those pale in comparison to the things I think we are good at. And here are just a few of those things.

Things New Jersey Is Best At

New Jersey residents are very good at cooking, and even better at eating. We are also great at family and friends, and we are awesome neighbors. We're also some of the most charitable people in America.

The experts at Reader's Digest say we're the best at diners, and the worst at property taxes, and it's hard to argue with either of those things.

