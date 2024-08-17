There aren't many things in New Jersey you can buy for a dollar.

You can't even go to the Dollar Store anymore and buy something for a dollar.

A majority of the items are now $1.25.

There aren't dollar menus at fast food restaurants anymore either. Remember when you could get a soda, fries, and burger for 3 bucks?

Some fast food chains have added cheaper menu items because so many people complained about how expensive everything is nowadays.

So when I came across something that's an actual dollar I got excited.

Get a Frosty at Wendy's For Only $1

Now through September 15th, you can enjoy a small Frosty at Wendy's for $1 and there's no limit to how many you can get!

You can enjoy the very popular chocolate Frosty or for a limited time the Triple Berry Frosty which I haven't tried yet, but looks delicious.

Today.com brought up a very interesting debate going on right now online.

Do Frosty fans use a spoon, straw, or with french fries? Interesting question. My answer is a spoon.

What do you say?

"According to a national survey conducted by the chain, 70% of Frosty fans use a spoon while Gen Z customers are the most likely to choose a french fry as their preferred utensil."

You still have plenty of time to get yourself a Frosty for only $1.

Plus, it's always a little sweeter when don't have to spend a lot of money!

