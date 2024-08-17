Wow! Here’s Something In New Jersey You Can Now Get For Only $1
There aren't many things in New Jersey you can buy for a dollar.
You can't even go to the Dollar Store anymore and buy something for a dollar.
A majority of the items are now $1.25.
There aren't dollar menus at fast food restaurants anymore either. Remember when you could get a soda, fries, and burger for 3 bucks?
Some fast food chains have added cheaper menu items because so many people complained about how expensive everything is nowadays.
So when I came across something that's an actual dollar I got excited.
Get a Frosty at Wendy's For Only $1
Now through September 15th, you can enjoy a small Frosty at Wendy's for $1 and there's no limit to how many you can get!
You can enjoy the very popular chocolate Frosty or for a limited time the Triple Berry Frosty which I haven't tried yet, but looks delicious.
Read More: It’s Considered The Worst Ice Cream Brand And You Can Find It In New Jersey
Today.com brought up a very interesting debate going on right now online.
Do Frosty fans use a spoon, straw, or with french fries? Interesting question. My answer is a spoon.
What do you say?
"According to a national survey conducted by the chain, 70% of Frosty fans use a spoon while Gen Z customers are the most likely to choose a french fry as their preferred utensil."
You still have plenty of time to get yourself a Frosty for only $1.
Plus, it's always a little sweeter when don't have to spend a lot of money!
Items now too expensive for NJ so spend money on
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today
Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams