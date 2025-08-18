New Jersey has more amazing restaurants than you could try in a lifetime, and now a website has named our state's most famous restaurant. Let's see if you agree.

New Jersey's Most Famous Restaurant

Before we reveal the name of New Jersey's most famous restaurant, according to Ever After In The Woods, let's see if we can have a little fun trying to guess.

Let's start by trying to determine the type of food we're talking about. If you think that the most famous restaurant in New Jersey is Italian, a pizzeria, or a diner, you'd be wrong.

No one denies that New Jersey is famous for its subs, so the fact that a sub shop gets the honors in this article is not completely shocking.

One Of South Jersey's Most Popular Restaurants

Now, let's guess the region of the state that is home to our most famous restaurant. Are you thinking Nort Jersey? If you are, you're the opposite of the answer.

This sub shop is in the heart of what is arguably our most famous town. No, it's not Cape May. We're talking the heart of Atlantic City.

According to this source, the most famous restaurant in New Jersey is the legendary White House Sub Shop, and this is an eatery that is worthy of the honor.

White House Sub Shop Locations

They have two locations. One is on the boardwalk in Atlantic City, and the other is on Arctic Ave.

Just bear in mind they're pretty new at this. White House Sub Shop opened its doors for the first time in 1946.

So, if you haven't been to New Jersey's most famous restaurant, you have to give it a try soon.

