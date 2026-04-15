New Jersey has some weird laws on the books, and many of them you have heard. But do you know the state's weirdest food law?

The Weirdest Food Law In New Jersey

Some strange laws govern us in the Garden State, but there is one law involving eating that may surprise you.

If you are from New Jersey and have a sweet tooth, there is a town you need to avoid at certain times.

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According to Daily Meal, there is an old law in Newark that says you can't get ice cream after 6:00 PM without a note from your doctor.

Ice Cream Law In New Jersey?

Is this a joke? It's not, but nobody enforces the law, and no one can even figure out where the law came from in the first place.

Read More: Ridiculous New Jersey Laws You've Never Heard Of

We wanted to double-check about this law, and we found another article written about it at The Travel, so there is another source.

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No one seems to bother anyone about evening ice cream in Newark, but you might want to get one of those prescriptions from your doctor the next time you visit, just in case.

Another Ridiculous Law In New Jersey

There was a famous "law" in Raritan that said you were not allowed to frown. No one ever got in trouble for a frown, and according to the law offices of Jonathan F. Marshall, it was repealed in 2011. So, no harm, no frown.

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Sounds to me like the more ice cream you eat, the less you frown, but that solution may involve a crime either way.

26 of the Dumbest Laws in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan