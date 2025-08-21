We certainly love Wawa in New Jersey. There's one on practically every corner in certain areas of the state.

Whether it's the hoagies that continue to bring you back, the soft pretzels, or, for many, it's that morning cup of coffee, it's quick, it's convenient, and if you're running low on gas, you don't have to travel far to find one.

Get our free mobile app

Read More: What Happened To This New Jersey Restaurant That Just Closed Without Warning?

And let's not forget Hoagiefest and the $1 any-size coffee promotion that Wawa runs certain times of the year, but what about taking Wawa to the next level, making it even bigger for travelers to enjoy while visiting or passing through the state?

This Wawa Superstore Has Everything, Except A New Jersey Location

Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media Michele Pilenza - Townsquare Media loading...

The first-ever Wawa Travel Center is opening soon, but unfortunately, it's not opening here in New Jersey; however, maybe one day we'll get one here in the Garden State.

Just not now.

Wawa Expands With Impressive Travel Center In North Carolina

Wawa's first-ever travel center is set to open in North Carolina on August 28th, located in Hope Mills.

"The new Wawa Travel Center boasts more than 8,300-square-feet to serve both truckers and motorists — much larger than the typical range in size from 5,500 to 6,000 square feet. The travel center includes six high-speed diesel fuel lanes and 20 passenger car fuel pumps. Wawa will offer a full lineup of food and beverage options, interior and exterior seating, free tractor-trailer parking, large bathroom, a weigh station for trucks and a pet relief area," according to the Courier Post.

Hopefully, one day we'll see one open in New Jersey, too!

Go Back to Early Days of Wawa With Vintage Photos Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

Wawa Workers Share Customer Habits That Drive Them Nuts Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman